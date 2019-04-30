Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar + Theme Revealed + 90s Masala = HIT On The Cards!

The world is going gaga over Avengers: Endgame which brings an end to the Avengers world, but we have another legend in Bollywood, who is creating a cop universe all by himself! Rohit Shetty, who received an earth-shattering response with Ajay Devgn’s Singham, ended 2018 on a blockbuster note with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, and further on went onto give us a snippet of his upcoming, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Now, we hear that the movie’s set in the 90s and here are all the details you need.

According to a recent report by India Today, the movie is going to be a grand affair and will also have a follow-up or in other words, a sequel dedicated to itself! A source close to the development revealed, “Rohit is planning to present Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar. This won’t be in any way similar to the Singham or Simmba franchise. In fact, it won’t be based in modern times. The film is set in the 1990s where Akshay’s character will be solving an important case. He is the chief of the Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU). The movie will trace how Akshay becomes Sooryavanshi and it will be followed up with another sequel, too.”

Moreover, since the movie is going to belong to a time with less social media availability and CCTV access, it’s going to be a difficult job for Shetty. “The film will be tracked to a time where you don’t have CCTV cameras and social media. So the treatment has to be very different and it will also trace how the police would investigate cases without this modern day equipment that aid in evidence proofs,” the source added.

But Rohit being Rohit, he’s the action king and this indeed is one era he can’t disappoint us with! With such insider information, plus our favourite Khiladi Kumar, the anticipation has only further aroused!

Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif as the leading lady alongside Akshay Kumar is set for a 2020 release.

