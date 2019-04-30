Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan ‘Calls’ Friendship To Avoid Clash With ‘Buddy’ Akshay Kumar!

Eid 2020 is grabbing all the limelight from the movie buffs, as the day is anticipating the clash of Salman Khan’s Inshallah and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The festive season slot is always been booked by the Dabangg star, but this time seems like Rohit Shetty and co. are looking to cash in on a celebrated day.

Recently, Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of Sooryavanshi, stated in an interview that the clash will be averted as both Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are the loved ones of Salman. Now, the latest report in Mumbai Mirror states that Khan recently dialed Akshay, assuring him of that there would be no clash between the two much-awaited biggies.

Well, the official statements are awaited about the release dates, it would be great if the clash is averted given the humongous potential of both the movies, at the ticket windows.

During a recent interview with DNA when Katrina was asked about the clash between Inshallah and Sooryavanshi, she said, “Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the workplace. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi.”

Notably, Team Sooryavanshi had announced their film earlier for Eid 2020 release. It was also reported that Akshay and Rohit had a talk regarding the same with Salman and he happily allowed them to come on the date. However later, Team Inshallah also decided to come on the same date leading to the talks of the clash.

