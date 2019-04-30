Fans Of Deepika Padukone Are Proud Of Her As She Clears The Air Regarding Her Citizenship!

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday cast her vote for the Lok Sabha elections and shared a selfie with her inked finger, setting aside speculation about her citizenship.

“Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I’m from. So for those of you confused on my behalf… please don’t be! Jai Hind! Proud to be an Indian go vote,” Deepika wrote in her tweet.

Her post was in reference to speculation about her citizenship since she was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. Post her Instagram post, a lot of fans came out in her support and started writing that they are proud of her. Even her husband Ranveer Singh, as always, came out in support and wrote, “Attagirl!”

In a video online, Deepika is also seen fielding a question on her citizenship at a press event.

She said: “I hold an Indian passport… from where do you get this information anyway.”

When she was cross-questioned about having been born in Denmark, Deepika said: “But I still have an Indian passport. There’s a lot of complication and I am very much an Indian, a proud Indian citizen.”

For casting her vote on Monday, Deepika chose a casual look in a pair of jeans and a loose shirt.

Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh also cast his vote and took to social media to share a picture of his inked finger.

On the Bollywood front, Deepika will next be seen in “Chhapaak“, a film based on an acid attack survivor and directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Vikrant Massey.

