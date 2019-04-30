Priya Bapat: “Hopefully I’ll Get More Films From Bollywood After My Web Series Releases”

Actress Priya Bapat, known for her Marathi films ‘Kaksparsh’ and ‘Aamhi Doghi,’ is making her digital debut with the Hindi web series ‘City of Dreams,’ saying she doesn’t want to limit herself to the Marathi film industry.

“I think the way the business of cinema is changing, there shouldn’t be any limitation for any actors to work in one film industry. I think I can easily shuffle from regional to Hindi depending on the kind of film offers I am getting. The Rajkumar Hirani film just happened to me. After that, I kept getting offers from Marathi films and explored them all,” she told IANS.

Though she has acted in Bollywood films ‘Munna Bhai MBBS‘ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai,’ Priya mostly worked in Marathi films and managed to make her space as an actress.

“Hopefully I will get more films from Bollywood as well after the release of the web series. At the same time, I do not want to limit myself because of the digital space of entertainment is growing.”

The 10-episode web series ‘City Of Dreams‘ is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. It also features Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth Chandekar, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Eijaz Khan who will be streaming on the OTT platform Hotstar from May 3.

The story revolves around a brother-sister revelry and an assassination of a political leader.

About her experience of working with Nagesh for the first time, Priya said, “He brought out the best from me as a performer. As an actress, I have always been his fan and followed his work very closely.”

“He really handles people’s relationship in a very unique way. As I am making my digital debut with the show, I couldn’t have asked for more,” she said.

