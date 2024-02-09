It was in January that Prashanth Neel’s much-hyped action biggie, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, made its way on OTT in every other language except Hindi. The film has been rated 6.6 on IMDb and released on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with English subtitles. But Salaar’s Hindi version on OTT was missing.

While many fans have been waiting to watch the film in Hindi, others watched it with English subtitles only. The film has been streaming on Netflix since January 20. But now, it is ready to arrive digitally in Hindi on OTT.

While Salaar cracked a huge OTT deal with Netflix, it could not crack the Hindi version’s deal with the platform, and the film is now finally ready to stream in Hindi. Here’s a guide on when & where to watch the film in Hindi, along with other major details.

When & Where To Watch Salaar Hindi On OTT

Salaar will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 16 and will be streaming on the OTT platform in Hindi from now on. It is said that Disney Hotstar has paid a huge amount for this deal.

Salaar Non-Theatrical Deal

Non-theatrical rights for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire were sold for a whopping 350 crore, which included digital rights. Digital rights for Prabhas’s action film were sold to Netflix at a price of 160 crore, but this deal did not include the Hindi version of the film.

Salaar Hindi Box Office

The South Indian biggie collected over 405 crore in India and 700+ crore worldwide. The film has touched the 152 crore mark in Hindi as well. It opened at 15.50 crore in Hindi and collected 51.50 crore in the first weekend.

Salaar’s Netflix Performance

Salaar has performed well on Netflix and has been in the top 10 most-watched non-English films on the OTT platform for two weeks since it was released. In the first week, it was the third most-watched film, while it dropped to number 6 in the second week. Collectively, the film garnered 3.5 million views in those two weeks, with 10.3 million hours viewed.

Prabhas’s Hindi Voice

After dubbing for Prabhas in Baahubali, Sharad Kelkar was dubbed for the superstar in the Hindi version of Salaar as well. His voice is known as Prabhas’s voice amongst the Hindi audiences and suits the Baahubali star’s persona well.

Salaar will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 16 onwards.

