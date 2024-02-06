The Kerala Story created quite a buzz during its theatrical release last year in May. The movie starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles. The movie was one of the most talked-about films of 2023, with record-breaking box office numbers. And now, the makers have announced The Kerala Story’s OTT release date. Keep reading to know more!

Reception among critics & audiences

Inspired by actual events, The Kerala Story delves into the sensitive and complex issue of the alleged radicalization and conversion of young Hindu women to another religion in Kerala, forcing them into joining terrorist groups. The film follows the story of three girls: Shalini (Adah Sharma), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani), who are manipulated by their roommate, Asifa (Sonia Balani), into converting to another religion.

The movie is divided into two parts. The first half portrays how the girls were manipulated into converting to another religion. The second half shows Shalini’s journey as Fatima Ba – a converted member of a terrorist group and her imprisonment in Afghanistan. The Kerala Story also highlights how men, too, were brainwashed to woo Hindu and Christian women of Kerala. The shocking incidents occurred between 2018-19, when a rising number of Kerala youths had come under the influence of a terrorist group.

The film’s blockbuster performance at the box office and immensely high word of mouth among the audience created sky-high anticipation for the film’s OTT release.

When & where to watch The Kerala Story online

ZEE5 has taken up the world digital rights of The Kerala Story. The movie, directed by Sudipto Sen, will stream on the OTT platform on 16th February 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Previously, films such as The Kashmir Files, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and The Tashkent Files have been released on ZEE5.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, “After its huge success in the box office, we have received thousands of emails inquiring about the release of The Kerala Story on OTT platforms. So, the wait is finally over, and here it is. Sitting in your house and watching the film will be an amazing experience. Plus, there are so many moments where you want to rewind and rewatch or watch the film repeatedly. And now you can enjoy this film as many times as you want with your entire family. This is a significant film for the entire family to see together. So I hope every family watches it together and learns from what we are trying to show in the film.”

Adah Sharma says, “The makers of The Kerala Story, Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen, deserve applause for their immense hard work in bringing this film to life. After the stupendous success at the box office, creating history worldwide and making it the highest-grossing female lead film of all time, we look forward to its OTT release. The audience who didn’t get a chance to watch the film in the theatre and many who want to re-watch it are waiting with bated breath.”

