Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 3: Sets Another HUGE RECORD Over The Weekend!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 3: Three days of Avengers: Endgame in theaters, and three days of continuous records being scored. The Hollywood biggie has caused mayhem at the Indian Box Office, what with almost all shows going houseful. Especially the IMAX, 4DX and 3D shows are seeing 100% footfalls which have elevated the collections in a huge way.

On Sunday, the film set further records at the Indian Box Office with 52.70 crores coming in. These are just unbelievable numbers as barring other pan-India releases like Baahubali 2 and 2.0, no other film has ever managed such high figures on a single day.

However, the Hollywood superhero film has done that and as a result the weekend numbers stand at a staggering 157.20 crores. Extent of these numbers can well be gauged from the fact that ever since the invention of 100 Crore Club, only 25 Hindi films have managed a lifetime score in excess of what Avengers: Endgame has managed in just its opening weekend!

The start has been stupendous all across the country and that too in mere 2845 screens. Weekdays are set to be huge as well for this Marvel film and while 225 crores would be definitely crossed after the first week is through, one waits to see if the eventual total is even bigger.

Avengers: Endgame is finding great appreciation from audience and is in a real chance to go past 350 crores lifetime at the least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

