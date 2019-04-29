Lok Sabha Election 2019: Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn & Other B-Town Celebs Step Out To Cast Their Vote!

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Rekha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Urmila Matondkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Paresh Rawal and Ravi Kishan on Monday voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Matondkar, the Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North seat, cast her ballot at polling booth number 190 in Bandra.

Veteran actress Rekha, along with her associate, showed up early at the polling booth number 283 in Bandra.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhhpur seat, cast his vote in Goregaon.

This is the moment that matters…. Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019

Veteran actor and politician Rawal, along with his wife Swaroop Sampat, voted at the Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle.

Voting is underway for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

