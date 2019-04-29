Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Unimaginable Weekend 1 For The Superheroes!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: They came, the stayed & they conquered! In the span of 11 years and 21 movies, the superheroes not just became a household name in the US, but in India too. With the dominance of superhero movies in the last few years, we knew Endgame would be special but at this level? Very few got it right.

After a historic start of 53.10 crores on its first day, Avengers: Endgame shattered everything when it had another 50 crores+ day (51.40 crores) on Saturday. 104.50 crores were the 2-day total of the film and trade pundits hoped a similar hold on Sunday too.

Hold your breath, because if you think the first two days were huge, Sunday has scored ridiculously well for the film. According to the early trends flowing in, the movie has collected in the range of 55-57 crores on its day 3 at the Indian Box Office. This could take the grand 3-day-total of the film anywhere in the range of 160-162 crores.

It released in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on Friday. Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe, marks the end of an era that revolved around mighty heroes like Iron Man, the Hulk, and Captain America. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers — Joe and Anthony.

During a press tour, when IANS asked whether Avengers: Endgame will be actor Jeremy Renner’s last Marvel movie, he said: “I don’t know. I feel like there is never the last thing in Marvel. Marvel is a giant universe of storytelling. I don’t believe there is ever a finish line. So, I would say no.”

