Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Becomes 4th Highest Hollywood Grosser In 2 Days; Beats Jurassic World, Captain Marvel & Others!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office: With the superhero genre leading from the front, Hollywood has explored the booming market in India. While recent releases like Aquaman and Captain Marvel become successful across the country, the latest release Avengers: Endgame is destroying all previous records and establishing the new ones.

After a blockbuster opening of 53.10 crores, Avengers: Endgame remained rock steady on Saturday by adding another 51.40 crores, thus taking the grand total to 104.50 crores (inclusive of all languages) and became the 5th Hollywood movie to achieve the 100 crore mark in India.

With such a total, Endgame has made a smashing entry into the list of All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India, to grab a 4th position in the list. Considering the top 10 movies, it has surpassed The Conjuring 2 (62 crores), Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom (72 crores), Avengers: Age Of Ultron (76 crores), Mission: Impossible-Fallout (77 crores), Captain Marvel (84.20 crores), Fast And Furious 8 (86 crores) and Jurassic World (101 crores), while eliminated The Conjuring 2 out of top 10. Avengers: Infinity War with a total of 222.69 crores, remains the highest grosser in India.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest after Captain Marvel, which released last month.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others.

“‘Avengers: Endgame‘ is not just a movie, it’s an epic culmination of a decade-long journey which the fans have taken with us across 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The phenomenal interest shown by audiences across the country, is testament of how this is one of the most anticipated movies for the fans and we can’t wait for them to watch it,” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!