Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: All Set For A MONSTROUS Sunday!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Hitting a century on the second day itself, Avengers: Endgame has shown the signs of rewriting the record books. While it has surpassed all Bollywood biggies, the movie is competing with mighty Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In the advance booking, after dipping marginally on Saturday in the regions like Mumbai, the superhero flick has picked up amazingly today. Mentioning specifically, the movie is performing terrifically in 3D, advance 3D and 4D versions.

Let’s take a look at the major centres across the country, to get a better idea about the advance booking trends:

Mumbai

The city has picked up massively after a slight decline on Saturday, with 80% houseful shows and about 15% shows filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is the best performing circuit for Avengers: Endgame with 97% filling fast shows, inclining more towards houseful boards.

Bengaluru

After staying quiet for some recent Bollywood releases, Bengaluru is revamped by Avengers: Endgame at the ticket windows. With 85-90% houseful and rapidly filling shows, the buzz is EXTRAORDINARY.

Hyderabad

The city of Nawabs is staying consistent right from the opening day and contributing tremendously for this highly anticipated release. Almost 95% shows are houseful to filling fast here!

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Both Pune and Chennai are performing on similar lines with 90% shows running to full capacity.

Kolkata is slightly lower in the afternoon shows but showing fast filling to houseful boards from evening shows, at almost all the places. On a whole about 60% shows are full and 25% are on the verge of becoming full.

