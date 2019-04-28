No More Dabangg 3 VS Brahmastra! A Big Box Office Clash Averted; Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Starrer Gets A New Release Date!

It would have been a star-studded Christmas at the Bollywood box office this year with a clash between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Brahmastra” and Salman Khan’s “Dabangg 3”. But the makers of “Brahmastra” have shifted its release date to summer 2020.

Just a day after Salman announced that “Dabangg 3”, the third instalment of his popular “Dabangg” franchise, will hit the screens on December 20 this year, “Brahmastra” writer-director Ayan Mukerji revealed that the audience will have to wait a bit longer to watch his ambitious fantasy film.

Mukerji, in an Instagram post on Saturday, said the decision was being taken to get everything about the film “right”.

He wrote: “When we broke the logo of ‘Brahmastra’ at the Kumbh, we were excited that the end of that road was in sight Christmas 2019, the date we announced for the release of the movie. But in the past week, I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right.

“With that in mind, we are moving away from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of our movie. Working towards that goal could affect the most important goal, which is to create the best possible movie experience that ‘Brahmastra’ can be.

