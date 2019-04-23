BREAKING: Brahmastra Is NOT Getting Pushed! The Salman Khan VS Ranbir Kapoor Clash Might Happen After All

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, is all set to release during the Christmas period this year. But then we have Salman Khan with Dabangg 3 at the same time. Is it a clash or will it be a Zero/Simmba scenario by having a week of difference?

Brahmastra is one of the grandest movies to come out of Bollywood and that has been made clear with all those articles about it coming from the people associated to it. But Dabangg 3 brings back Prabhudheva who has given Salman Khan one of his most memorable movies in Wanted.

Salman Khan is working hard to finish the shoot of Dabangg 3 in allocated time because the makers want to give it a holiday release. Whereas, the Brahmastra team has been working for over a year now to attain the aimed perfection. They also have locked the Christmas 2019 release date since many months now.

The rumours of Salman Khan VS Ranbir Kapoor have been gossipers’ favourite since the release period of both the movies was revealed. But there have been rumours surfacing on the net that shooting of Brahmastra will go on till October and it may not release in December.

But the sources very close to the film have confirmed the film is right on schedule and will release on the said date. The source adds, “There’s no truth whatsoever in the news of Brahmastra moving from the declared release date. We are coming during Christmas and everything is going as scheduled.”

So, going by our sources the movie is for sure coming in December and it seems the clash of Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor might happen after all. It’s a risky proposition for both the films and time will tell whether it’s a clash or will have a gap of one week between them (Brahmastra on 20th December, Dabangg 3 on 27th December).

