Dabangg 3: Post ASI Notice, Makers Remove The Sets From Jal Mahal!

Salman Khan started shooting for his much-anticipated film Dabangg 3 this month in Indore and it was super exciting news for the fans. However, the film found itself in a series of troubles quite soon.

The film was earlier in trouble for some pics of a Shivling being covered with wooden planks getting leaked on the social media. A stone idol was also damaged during removal of film sets which led to public outrage.

After that, the film again made its way to major trouble as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sent a notice to the team asking them to remove two film set pieces which were constructed inside Jal Mahal. According to the notice, the team had violated the rules of Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 and others. The makers were also warned that if the rules were not followed, the shooting of the film will be stopped.

Now the fresh update is that the film’s management has finally removed the set from Jal Mahal and they shot the film near Munj pond on Wednesday. Reportedly, the team shot for a fight sequence in which Salman and Arbaaz dressed up in uniform beat the goons. Reportedly, Arbaaz single-handedly beats four goons in the scene and Salman applauds him.

Well, we hope the team stays away from all the troubles now.

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in main roles. Prabhudheva is directing the film which brings his and Salman’s Super Hit combo back after 10 years. The last time Salman Khan and Prabhudheva worked together for a film, it was Wanted in 2009.

