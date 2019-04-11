With Indian Premier League that’s the talk of the Town currently, it just hit us that cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar are no less than Bollywood creatures in themselves. With their super dramatic life stories, we have lots of reasons to how they resonate with these various Bollywood movies.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Below are cricketers and movies that their life clearly match with:

Hardik Pandya – Bachna Ae Haseeno

Hardik Pandya has over a period of time garnered unmatchable fan following for himself. His Koffee With Karan debut clearly proved to how much of a carefree person he is, just as Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno. Although, Ranbir found his love over time, and changed for good, we hope the same would happen in the case of Hardik!

M.S. Dhoni – Chak De! India

Remember Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India? Do not focus on the game, but the leader. Shah was nothing but perfect as a leader – calm, strategic and he exactly knew which nerve to hold onto in terms of his team. Till today, despite the fact that Virat might have overtaken his throne, there are still players who confess and credit Dhoni for their success.

Also, the cricketer has a movie dedicated to himself – M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story where Sushant Singh Rajput played the title role. So, he doesn’t really need any other movie to be related to. All hail the legend!

Virat Kohli – Love Aaj Kal

We all know what a great player Virat is, but this time we’d focus more on his love life with Anushka Sharma. They met, fell in love, had issues in between, and ended up together overcoming all the obstacles – exactly what happened in Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal. Although, we’d like to give a huge shout to the couple for supporting each other through thick and thin.

Yuvraj Singh – Namaste London

We all remember Yuvraj’s 6 sixes in a single over, but many are unknown to the extra mile he had gone in his personal life. A classy girl and a small town boy like in Namaste London? Although, there’s a bit difference here. Yuvraj was himself a renowned cricketer, but he chased Hazel for a long long time until they met through a common friend. Soon after, they fell in love and decided to make their relation official.

Sachin Tendulkar – Baahubali

The one and only – god of cricket! Sachin has gained utmost respect for him over the span of the career. Fans shed tears, standing ovations – millions gathered to bid farewell when this legend retired. He in himself is a Baahubali in the field of cricket, and there’s no single person who can deny it!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!