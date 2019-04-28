Avengers: Endgame Box Office (India): How Much Will It Earn In The Opening Weekend? VOTE NOW!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office (India): Avengers: Endgame which released in 2800+ screens across the country, exceeded all the expectations on opening day by clocking the mammoth figures of above 50 crores. Generally, after taking such an extraordinary opening, the movie slightly slows down on the following day, but this epic conclusion is altogether witnessing a different level craze.

On its second day i.e. Saturday, Avengers: Endgame has brought in another 51.40 crores (inclusive of all languages), thus taking its mighty total to 104.50 crores. Speaking about Bollywood big ticket releases, no movie has achieved such a huge milestone of crossing the 100 crore mark at the box office in a mere 2 days of theatrical run. Fastest century makers of Bollywood are Happy New Year, Dhoom 3, Dangal, Sanju and others, which achieved the feat in 3 days.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Now, as the rave reviews and extraordinary word-of-mouth is doing the rounds, the movie is expected to witness a huge jump today, with a minimum figure of 50 crores is given. If we talk about predecessor, the Endgame is looking to sweep Avengers: Infinity War’s first week collection in mere three days.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgames released on 26th April 2019, in India.

Before releasing in the US and India, the film which is the last part of MCU and sequel to Avengers: Infinity War released in China, South Korea, Australia and more. It has taken a terrific start everywhere and has registered itself in the Top 10 Worldwide Grossers of 2019 already.

Vote now and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!