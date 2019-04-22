Katrina Kaif confirmed the reports which were buzzing up the industry from quite some time, as she took to her Instagram to announce getting on-board for Sooryavanshi.

Reportedly, Katrina will play Akshay’s wife in the film and will fight corruption. The film will also have cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who are part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as Singham and Simmba.

Katrina shared a picture with the core team of Sooryavanshi which includes lead actor Akshay Kumar, director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar. She wrote:

Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time , cant wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long 🌝my 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar

@reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms

Akshay Kumar welcomed Katrina to the team as he shared:

Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE @katrinakaif …OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL!

@itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms

Now, this is a really interesting addition to the film and makes it even more exciting. Akshay and Katrina have done numerous films together and were considered one of the hottest pair in Bollywood a decade back. Their last film together was Tees Maar Khan back in 2010 and now straight after 10 years, they will come back with Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi is slated to release on Eid 2020 and will clash with SLB’s Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

