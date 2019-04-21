Shah Rukh Khan was recently in China as his last film Zero was selected for the closing of the Beijing International Film Festival. BIFF closed yesterday, and as stated by trade analysts, an edited version of Zero was showcased for the audience and it received a good response.

While speaking at the event, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the story of Zero and how it celebrates incompleteness. He shared that the film is about a vertically challenged man who falls in love with two girls. While one of them is emotionally challenged, the other is mentally challenged. He also admitted that the film was not well accepted in India but hopes the Chinese audience likes it.

Earlier while talking to CGTN in China, SRK said,”Unfortunately Zero itself wasn’t received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it.”

Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan, featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and was made on a huge budget.

Recently, talking about his future plans, SRK had revealed that he hasn’t been offered anything really exciting and hence hasn’t signed any film so far.

