Dabangg 3: Salman Khan To Turn ‘Munna’ For An Item Number?

After Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, every ardent fan of Salman Khan is eagerly waiting for the cop-drama Dabangg 3, the franchise which in a true sense revamped the glory of the superstar. While the shoot is in full swing, the latest reports suggest that the cult item number ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ to get recreate but with a little twist.

The report in The Asian Age states that this time the item number will not revolve around a female but a male and that too around Salman Khan.

The source quotes, “Malaika Arora’s foot-tapping item number ‘Munni Badnam Hui’ will be re-created and will feature Salman. This time, it will be presented to the audiences with a different twist”.

“The lyrics will undergo a drastic change too. And Salman has decided to wear the overcoat of this Badnami himself and the song will be called ‘Munna Badnaam Hua'”, reports The Asian Age.

As the movie is said to be a prequel, the item number will feature Salman of college going days.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on 20th December 2019.

Salman Khan-starrer “Dabangg 3” has been locked for release on December 20, and it may clash with the first part of Karan Johar’s mega trilogy “Brahmastra“.

Salman made the announcement via social media in style by sharing a cropped photograph in which he is seen sporting a police uniform, and a badge that reads ‘Chulbul Pandey’ — the name of his popular character from the franchise.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!