Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 11: Stays Good; Remains The Top Choice Amongst Audience

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 11: There is no stopping for Avengers: Endgame. The film is taking maximum advantage of no competition around it and is minting money. After bringing in over 50 crores in the second weekend, which is a remarkable feat in itself, the Hollywood biggie did well on the second Monday too. The film collected 8 crores* more and that has pushed the overall numbers to 320.95 crores*.

There are other Hindi films in the running but it is Avengers: Endgame which is finding audiences. During rest of the weekdays too it would be the sole choice though it has to be seen what’s the kind of hold it manages in the third weekend. Had the numbers stayed over the 10 crores mark on Monday then it could well have been a major competition for Student of the Year 2. However, that doesn’t seem like the case when the Karan Johar production releases on Friday.

That said, Avengers: Endgame is set to cross 350 crores in the third weekend and then it would be all about going past the 375 crores milestone and raking in further moolah as added bonus. The film is an All Time Blockbuster and one can well imagine how much bigger the franchise would turn out to be if there is next instalment that comes in as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

