Fakira From Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff & Ananya Panday Are Making Us Nostalgic About That Old Teenage Love!

Fakira From Student Of The Year 2: The release of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria is right around the corner and we certainly can’t keep calm! But the makers are no less, as with every new day they’ve been releasing songs that are making our wait harder. Here comes another – Fakira featuring Ananya & Tiger!

The song which is composed by Vishal & Shekhar and is crooned by Sanam Puri and Neeti Mohan, showcases a mesmerizing chemistry between Tara & Ananya. The duo make their best contemporary moves to the romantic track which confuses us to whether it’s a budding friendship or their growing romance!? What do you all think?

Check out the song here:

Trolls and memes on the over-the-top world of college romance in “Student Of The Year 2” (SOTY 2) followed soon after the film’s trailer dropped on social media. Defending the film, its director and actors say the movie promotes sports and the world it shows is fictional.

Director Punit Malhotra and the film’s lead actors Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff opened up about trolls and social media.

Ananya, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, said: “I love all the memes and trolls that are coming on my way… I think since ‘Koffee With Karan‘, my expression became the subject of memes and I love sharing it with my friends. I put it on my social media stories. It is really funny… honestly.”

