All Bollywood releases in the running had combined collections of just over 1 crore on Friday at the box office. Blank and Setters were the new releases of the week while The Tashkent Files and Kalank were holdover releases.

Blank had better numbers amongst all as 0.40 crores* came in. These are the lowest numbers for a Sunny Deol starrer in the recent times (barring dated releases Mohalla Assi) as even Bhaiyaji Superhit [1 crore] and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se [1.75 crores] scored better. The film deserved better though as it does carry entertainment quotient with a solid performance by Sunny Deol and a confident debut by Karan Kapadia.

Even Setters deserves better than what the opening day collections of 0.15 crores* may suggest. The Ashwini Chaudhary directed film exposes education and employment mafia and has credible performances by Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani. However, the release was too sparse due to Avengers: Endgame mayhem and that reflected in the numbers.

Both Blank and Setters are now entirely dependent on word of mouth.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

