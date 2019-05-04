Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha To Clash With Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 At The Box Office! Books Christmas 2020

After the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan kept things under the wraps and also maintained a mystery around his next. His next Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, gets a release date.

The mystery regarding his upcoming films revolved around multiple projects such as Mahabharata, Osho Biopic, Saare Jahan Se Achcha & Mogul. But recently, on his birthday, it was officially announced that he will be getting into the ‘Hank’ mode for his next.

Titled as Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers have successfully grabbed a holiday release for the film. It’s all set to release on Christmas 2020. The movie is produced by Viacom 18, penned by Atul Kulkarni and Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar fame) is directing it.

But, last year, Rakesh Roshan announced that he’s coming with Krrish 4 on Christmas. He had tweeted, “Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik’s birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik”

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

Will we see this magnanimous clash happening? Or will Krrish 4 move? Because there’s no follow-up report on the shooting of the film. We’ll have to wait and see what these stars have in store for us.

“When I sign a film, I first look at the story or the script…Actors and technicians are all a part of the film but it all begins with the writer. The writer is the origin and the most important aspect of the making of a film,” Aamir recently said in a statement.

We also saw him going bulky but he clarified saying he’s getting into shape for his next film. He said: “Earlier, I used to do so many things but now I am on a very strict diet for my new film. So, I have started getting back into shape.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!