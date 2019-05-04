Avengers: Endgame starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannson amongst others is literally on a roll, not just at the India box office but worldwide! The movie is being considered as the best from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has even been critically acclaimed. With a whopping collection of 260.40 crores till Thursday, the pace has been great during the entire week!

Now as per the early trends coming in, the movie has added in the range of 16-18 crores more to its kitty. Going by the estimates the total collections could stand anywhere around 276-278 crores, which is indeed impressive and a figure difficult for most movies to surpass in their lifetime.

It will now be interesting to see the pace of Avengers: Endgame in its 2nd week. Will the craze stay intact, or will it face a dip? What do y’all think?

From Iron Man to Captain America to the Hulk to Black Widow to Thor — Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in “Avengers: Endgame” to save the world and fight against Thanos.

The film, which is shot entirely with IMAX cameras, is helmed by the Russo Brothers — Joe and Anthony. It is also doing well on 18 IMAX screens in India.

“We extend an enormous congratulations to the incredible team at Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios including our friends Joe and Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige and look forward to continuing our close collaboration through the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said IMAX Entertainment’s President Megan Colligan.

