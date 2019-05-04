Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Approaching $ 2 Billion It Beats Jurassic World; Already The 5th Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): The superheroes are a worldwide rage! One of the most conversed about topic changed the way of saying ‘I Love You’ and broke many friendships which involved leak of spoilers – the movie is a hysteria.

In India, the movie stands monumental at around 260 crores but it’s the overseas that’s ‘game’ for Endgame. Worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, the movie stands at USD $ 1.785 billion till Thursday. Breaking all the opening day charts (domestic and foreign) the movie has collected USD $ 473 million in the US and the rest around USD $ 1.3 billion from the rest of the world.

It has surpassed Jurassic World’s (2015) USD $ 1.67 billion and is already 5th highest grossing movie of all time. The movies above Endgame are Avengers: Infinity War (USD $ 2.048 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD $ 2.068 billion), Titanic (USD $ 2.187 billion) and Avatar (USD $ 2.788 billion).

Iron Man to Captain America to the Hulk to Black Widow to Thor — Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in “Avengers: Endgame” to save the world and fight against Thanos.

The film, which is shot entirely with IMAX cameras, is helmed by the Russo Brothers — Joe and Anthony. It is also doing well on 18 IMAX screens in India. “We extend an enormous congratulations to the incredible team at Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios including our friends Joe and Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige and look forward to continuing our close collaboration through the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said IMAX Entertainment’s President Megan Colligan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!