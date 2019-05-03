Isn’t Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Chashni From Bharat Reminding You Of These Shah Rukh Khan Songs?

Bollywood’s Blockbuster Khans, Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan, remind us of swag and romance respectively but what if there’s a fusion of both? Recently, the makers of Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif in lead released the song Chashni, and we can’t help but reminisce these Shah Rukh Khan songs:

As soon as the song came out, it took us merely 10 seconds to get reminded of Saans from Jab Tak Hai Jaan where Katrina was running towards Shah Rukh Khan amidst the streets of London. Something similar happens in this case, and don’t the picture say it all?

Fans were impressed as well as shocked with the choreography on the water that can be seen almost at the end of the song. Remember Kajol & the entire romance sequence in Gerua from Dilwale? Even if you don’t, we’ve got you covered! Check out the picture below:

This one’s a tough pose over the boat but Shah Rukh, as well as Kajol, have done a great job. The same pose can be seen in the desert sequence where Katrina, on one hand, is wearing a red lehenga, and Salman, on the other hand, is also wearing black traditional attire. Another co-incidence here is that while the pose occurs at 1 minute 9 seconds in Gerua, it can be seen at 2:09 in Chashni.

One of the adorable moment in the song Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal is when SRK kisses Anushka Sharma on the forehead. The reverse situation takes place in this Bharat song where Kat is seen kissing Sallu bhai’s forehead.

The last one is again from the song Gerua where the actresses are seen wrapping their hands around their leading ladies. Isn’t this one super-adorable?

It might seem an uncanny resemblance with the Dilwale song but what’s special here is Salman Khan’s masala in it! Now that you have it, enjoy the trivia and embrace it, maybe?

NOTE: This article isn’t anywhere targeted towards blaming any actor/ makers of copying but simply reminiscing the romantic moments!

