We still can’t get over Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark’s iconic dialogue from Avengers: Endgame “I love you 3000” and now there are these beautiful illustrations going viral on the Internet.

Scarlett Johansson aka Natasha Romanoff who plays the character of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also be missed though she has her own movie coming up in 2020 and Marvel fans finally have something to look up to, after a bitter-sweet ending of Avengers: Endgame. Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr. will be last seen in Spider-Man– Far From Home.

A true Marvel Fan would have definitely cried over Iron Man and Spider Man’s this scene from the movie, it’s impossible to not cry over this one! #TeamStarkForever

The beautiful bonding of Rocket & Groot has always been the highlight of Guardian Of The Galaxy series, but since the last Avengers series – we’ve seen more of them. Though Endgame didn’t have much of them, still both of these will always be #FriendshipGoals.

The love story of Steve Rogers aka Captain America and Peggy Carter has been one of the most underutilized in the series. Without showcasing much about them, makers still managed to strike the right chords in the finale.

Thor aka Chris Hemsworth’s relationship with his mother is one of the most beautiful highlights of Avengers: Endgame. She makes him believe in himself when all is lost.

Star-Lord aka Chris Pratt’s love for Gamora aka Zoe Saldana is known by all the galaxies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What else does one want?

And this one has my heart. Magnum, Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s daughter kind off stole the show in Avengers: Endgame with her cute ‘I Love You 3000’. #TeamStarkForever

Avengers: Endgame starts on a very emotional note when Hawkeye aka Jeremy Renner loses his daughter in the beginning and everything lies in between the movie of how he gets her back.

Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff one-sided love story for Hawkeye is nothing new in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. How her sacrifice will make you want them more on the big screen will be missed!

This was the first story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which made us believe that even superheroes fall in love. This one is the most special!

This tribute is one of a kind and will make you cry every time you watch it!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!