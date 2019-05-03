Guru Randhawa Expresses His Desire Of Dating Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Popular singer Guru Randhawa says there is no overrated singer as no one is getting rated in the industry.

Randhawa expressed his views when he appeared on the “By Invite Only” show, read a statement.

When asked to name the most overrated singer, Randhawa said: “There is no overrated singer because no one is getting rated. I am the only one who is rated. I am waiting for someone to be overrated.”

He also opened up about his admiration for actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“I want to take Kareena Kapoor on a date,” Randhawa said when asked about an actress who he would like to ask out.

Talking about getting male attention, the singer said: “If a guy hits on me, I will hit him.”

The singer is known for numbers like “High rated Gabru”, “Suit suit”, “Patola”, “Ban ja tu meri rani” and “Lahore”. He also worked with American rapper Pitbull on “Slowly slowly”.

He feels “it is not just about the song these days”.

“It is also about the money that was spent into making the video, which car is in the video and the number of girls in it,” he said.

The episode will air on Zoom on Saturday.

