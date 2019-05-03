India’s Most Wanted Trailer On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Now India’s Most Wanted is making to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, where we’ll measure its buzz and hype.

Yesterday the trailer of Arjun Kapoor’s much-anticipated film, India’s Most Wanted was revealed and it has garnered almost 7.4 million views on YouTube. Arjun, who’s looking dapper dons major part of the trailer.

Now India’s Most Wanted is making to our newly started section ‘How’s The Hype?’, we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that this trailer has garnered and examined whether it makes it to a blockbuster or a lacklustre!

The trailer introduces Arjun Kapoor as an ordinary man who makes a team to track down India’s most wanted Osama.

What do you all think about India’s Most Wanted trailer? Rate the hype below and share your views in the comment section!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!