India’s Most Wanted Trailer: Intriguing From The Word Go!

Arjun Kapoor has been in the news for a while owing to wedding rumours with Malaika Arora but this time, the actor’s garnering praises for the trailer of his movie, India’s Most Wanted, which release today and it’s mind-blowing!

The movie directed by Raj Kumar Gupta is about Kapoor along with his bunch of anti-terror activist tracing down a criminal.

The trailer showcases Arjun Kapoor and his team who go on a hunt in Nepal to capture India’s Osama. The trailer is intriguing from the word go and is backed by an electrifying background score.

The makers of India’s Most Wanted had attached its teaser to Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank.

Inspired from true events, India’s Most Wanted unfolds the story of the mission that captured the country’s most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet.

In the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial, Arjun will be seen essaying the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on the silver screen.

Heroism during times of terrorism is also defined by a peculiar polemic and an askew argument. Here in “India’s Most Wanted”, we see leading a bunch of nondescript self-appointed anti-terror activists who we are told to have no guns, only guts.

All this sounds like an attempt to convert the reality of terrorism into the ‘reality’ of cinematic terrorism. And no harm in that. As long as the point being made is telling, piercing and probing. Gupta’s cinema thrives on an alchemised realism where a socio-political issue gravitates to the level of an engrossing news report on television without the shrillness. Interestingly, the teaser goes to great lengths to hide the terrorist-archvillain’s identity. It is ironical that cinema, by its very nature, favours the damned.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Rajkumar Gupta and Myra Karn, the film is slated to release on May 24.

