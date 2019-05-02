HILARIOUS VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Tries To Steal R Balki’s Mobile Phone!

Akshay Kumar has a long history of doing pranks with friends and co-stars. Just search “Akshay Kumar pranks on sets” in Google and you will know that he turns a prankster on the sets of his almost every film.

Recently during the screening of upcoming film Blank, Akshay was captured while trying to pull a prank on his friend and filmmaker R Balki. A video is going viral on the social media in which we see Akshay very cleverly trying to pull out the mobile phone of Balki from his pocket.

Though Akshay’s prank was not a success and Balki realized it immediately. The way he reacts and Akshay smiles makes the video a fun watch. Have a look below-

Isn’t that hilarious?

Akshay and Balki have worked together in PadMan which was a success at the Box Office. They are also working together for an upcoming film Mission Mangal which is slated to release on Aug 15, 2019.

Akshay Kumar recently faced criticism for not voting in the recent Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. While his wife and author Twinkle Khanna participated and also shared her inked finger, Akshay was nowhere to be seen.

When he was asked about the same at the Blank screening, he dodged the question and moved ahead.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Hit film Kesari which also proved to be his first 150 crores grosser. The actor will be next seen in films like Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, Good News, Laaxmi Bomb and Hera Pheri 3.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!