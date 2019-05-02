Chale Aana From De De Pyaar De: Armaan Malik’s Melodious Voice Binds The Chemistry Of Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet! 

The upcoming rom-com De De Pyaar De has created quite a buzz ever since the makers have released the rib-tickling trailer of the film. While the movie may appear to be all fun and frolic, it does have moments that tug at your heartstrings, and the latest track from the film — Chale Aana beautifully encapsulates those moments.

Picturized on Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn, and composed by Amaal Mallik, who is known for his soulful melodies, Chale Aana is a heart-melting track that talks about the pain of separation and heartbreak, with a 90s flavour to it. The soul-stirring song comes to life in the melodious voice of Armaan Malik and Kunaal Vermaa’s evocative lyrics justify the mood of the song.

Speaking about this high-on-emotion track, music director Amaal said, “Akiv (Ali) is very clear as a director, he knows what he wants and believes in pure melody. We cracked the words and lyrics and it brought about a nostalgic 90s feel to the song. Chale Aana is a 90s song in the year 2019, and I’m really happy with what we have achieved. It’s a heartbreak song, but done in the most heroic way, something that suits Ajay sir.”

What’s more, there is an interesting story behind how Chale Aana got penned. Speaking about it, lyricist Kunaal Vermaa said, “I had penned down a few lines when I was going through an emotional turmoil. One night, Amaal called me up asking if I have an emotional song. I sent him these lines, which he loved instantly. Those lines turned into this beautiful song – Chale Aana.”

Chale Aana’s depth and intensity is truly unmatchable, and the song is hitting all the right chords, including that of director Akiv Ali. He said, “Chale Aana is my personal favourite. It comes at a crucial point when there is an upheaval in Ajay and Rakul’s relationship. Kunaal’s beautifully penned lyrics combined with Amaal Mallik’s soul-stirring music and Armaan Malik’s haunting voice seamlessly capture the pain of separation and heartbreak. It is an intense track and I am hoping that it touches a chord with everyone.”

We would be surprised if it doesn’t.

Helmed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De, stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu in lead roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and is slated to release on May 17, 2019.

