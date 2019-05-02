Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 6: It Is Unstoppable, Continues To Be Superb On Wednesday

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 6: It is unstoppable as it collected a huge 29 crores* on Wednesday as well. That was because of the partial holiday of Labour Day on some parts of the country. The numbers are staying on to be huge all over and now it all boils down to how big does today turn out to be. Anything above 25 crores would be truly superb for this superhero flick which is just not showing any signs of fall whatsoever.

The film has collected 244.80 crores* already and the biggest of the records are now tumbling left, right and center. The film should close the week at around 270 crores and then by Saturday, it would have entered the 300 Crore Club.

It is now a given that the film will go past the Dangal lifetime and emerge as the biggest grosser of all times when compared with any other Hindi film. The competition will then begin with the lifetime numbers of films made in regional languages – 2.0, Baahubali – The Beginning and Baahubali – The Conclusion.

This is interesting as it pretty much establishes that language is no real barrier when it comes to a well made. Moreover, the biggest myth being broken (yet again) is about holiday release being the most conducive for a major film. None of the films in this entire list has been a holiday release which pretty much tells the tale.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

