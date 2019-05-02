Sacred Games 2 Release Postponed! Is Netflix Really Unhappy With The Final Outcome?

Netflix’s Sacred Games is one of the most popular web series in India and it could be touted as a milestone in Indian digital entertainment space. Backed by the sterling performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and others, the show garnered praises for its dark and edgy content. While Sacred Games 2 is highly anticipated, the fans could have to wait longer to witness some spellbinding characters.

As per the report in MensXp, the sources claim that the second season of Sacred Games will stream from the end of July or during the first week of August.

Another news about the show is quite disheartening for the fans, as it states that the content is not up to the mark. “Netflix is going through it again and that’s why the delay. It seems like the platform isn’t happy with the final outcome. Rumours suggest that this season isn’t that great as the first one. Well, only time will tell if the audience likes the show or not but we all have high hopes”, reports MensXp.

Apart from India, the show is shot in abroad locations including Cape Town. While the director Vikramaditya Motwane has been replaced by Neeraj Ghaywan for Saif Ali Khan’s portions, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to direct Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sequences.

The second season picks up from Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary the kingpin of Mumbai.

The intriguing Guruji (actor Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde’s ‘third father’, plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

