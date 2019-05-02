Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS Hollywood Actor To Join The Show? Asit Kumarr Modi Provides A Hint!

The longest running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is entertaining the audiences for over a decade now, and the love it fetched has kept on growing. Apart from the hilarious sequences, the show has given birth to several cult characters like Jethalal, Daya and others. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, the makers have hinted the inclusion of Harold & Kumar fame Indo American actor, Kal Penn, in the show.

Recently, Kal Penn posted a video on Twitter, that saw him as Ladies Bhai, a carefree a Gujarati man who believes himself to be a ladies’ man. The fun video received laughs from his followers and one of his fans tweeted that the actor needs to be the part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to which he replied, “You joke but this has legit been a goal”.

Taking note of his comment, Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah‘s producer Asit Kumarr Modi strike with a surprising reply. He hinted the actor’s inclusion in a show by quoting, “Kalpen bhai! Great to hear from you, I already have an empty flat beside Jethalal’s in Gokuldham so you’re always welcome… In case, tame tamara mitra Harold ne laavo toh ‘Harold and Kumar’s Pravaas to Gokuldham’ toh huj produce karis!”

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer too joined in the conversation and stated, “Hahaha. I was blissfully unaware of this development until someone tagged me. Kal ,book your next flight to Mumbai soon. We need you here pronto”.

While this reply could be a light banter, but it has surely sparked excitement amongst the fans.

