Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The Mission Satyameva Jayate Begins In Full Swing!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode 2719: (Continuation to the clubhouse sequence from episode 2718) Everyone is busy thinking of some full proof ideas for catching Sevaklal red-handed, while he’ll be bribing the voters by distributing smartphones. Popatlal suggests of registering a complaint against Sevaklal to the Election Commission Of India, as the authority will avert him from contesting elections, but Taarak rejects it as there is no proof against Sevaklal for presenting to the commission.

Popatlal again comes up with a new idea and suggests of recording the leader and his workers while distributing the smartphones in Garibnagar and presenting it to the election commission. Babita further adds on that they will act as the residents of Garibnagar, as it will make the recording task easier. Bhide too suggests of changing the appearance thus making less susceptible to get caught by the Sevaklal’s party workers. Dr. Hathi asks everyone to get distribute in small parts and visit Garibnagar, for their mission.

Everyone is enthused about the mission against the corrupt political practices and decide of visiting Garibnagar in small groups distributing over the entire region.

(Sevaklal’s office sequence) Sevaklal asserts his party workers to carry the task of bribing the voters in the night, and also warns to complete the task without providing a sniff.

Popatlal calls election commission officer and gives a sneak peek of the issue, while the officer asks him to visit the office and they’ll visit Garibnagar together. Jethalal is a bit worried as both Natu and Bagha, are not reachable and prays to god for the success of their mission.

Every society member with a pale look, gathers in the society compound and a news reporter from Kal Tak news channel comes to the society as dialed by Taarak. The reporter brings the small recording cameras with her and instructs everyone about its working.

Natu and Bagha enter the compound with a tempo full of mobile phone boxes and ask Jethalal and Taarak to accompany them on the way to Garibnagar. The mission ‘Satyameva Jayate’ begins in full swing as the society members pledge to expose the corrupt practices of Sevaklal and all set to visit Garibnagar.

