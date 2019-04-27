Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The Mission Is On For Exposing The Real Face Of Corrupt Sevaklal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode 2718: Sevaklal threateningly asks Jethalal, whether he will spill the beans on the secret of mobile matter with anyone? And Jethalal smartly convinces Sevaklal that the secret will remain between them. Further, Sevaklal states Jethalal to bring the new stock of Titoo mobiles at sharp 11:30 pm in Garibnagar.

After taking an exit from the party office, Jethalal and Taarak pledges that they will not let to win a corrupt and evil politician like Sevaklal. Taarak suggests an idea of filing a complaint against the leader to the election commission and planning a meeting with Gokuldham people, for figuring out the way to garner some proofs.

Jethalal calls Bhide and asserts him to arrange a urgent meeting of Gokuldham.

Bhide calls Abdul to convey the message of meeting to everyone and gather in society’s club house. In a quick time, everyone assembles in club house and ask the reason behind urgent meet. Himself being unaware of the reason, secretary Bhide asserts everyone to wait until Jethalal comes, as he is the one who urged for a meeting.

Finally, Jethalal alongwith Taarak enters club house and requests everyone to not interrupt while they are addressing the matter. while, Jethalal starts dictating the issue, he is disturbed several times but gets the hold the situation. He narrates that it is the war like situation against the evil power and a struggle of saving the democracy and constitution. Without beating around the bush, Jethalal shares all the story about Sevaklal’s real motive of bribing the voters with the cell phones.

After listening the whole issue, everyone gets furious over the corrupt practices and assures Jethalal of exposing the real face of Sevaklal.

