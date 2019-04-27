Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: It Is HUMONGOUS!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Avengers: Endgame has taken a bumper start at the Box Office. The film received a thunderous response at the ticket windows, a kind that was seen after a long time but was not surprising at all.

The film started with a humongous 85-90% response in the morning which is even more than Baahubali – The Conclusion. The reports are extremely positive so far and that helped film maintain the momentum throughout the day. Furthermore, the craze for the film is such that it will be unbeatable for a long time.

As per early estimates, Avengers: Endgame has earned somewhere between 52-55 crores which is a huge number. The opening collections are far higher than previous part Avengers: Infinity War which itself set the Box Office on fire as it released last year. AIW had earned 31 crores net approx at the ticket window on Day 1. The collections are also higher than any Hindi film released so far and even Baahubali 2‘s Hindi version collections which were Historic.

The case of Avengers: Endgame proves that the audience wants a larger than life experience but the story and its connect with the audience is must. Endgame is a rage among youth right now and only God knows where the lifetime collections of the film will end. Even final opening figures can surprise as they arrive on Saturday morning.

