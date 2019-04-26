Avengers: Endgame- 3 Spoilers Which Are NOT TRUE! Read This Before You Watch The Film

The finale, the climax, the ending, the Avengers: Endgame is here! While this is an emotional moment for millions of series’ fans, there are some mischievous Loki’s disguised shit-heads roaming around to spread the spoilers. There have been numerous theories surfacing in the net but many are just flukes.

Let’s go through the theories which are NEVER EVER HAPPENING in the film-

1. Hulk Kills Thanos

Some people are spreading this theory with an image of Hulk and with the caption that he kills Thanos. Just to make things clear, do you even think Thanos could be defeated by a single superhero?

2. Wolverine’s Cameo

Before the release of the film, there were many articles suggested that we might see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine making a special appearance in the film. Sorry, Hugh fans! Nothing of this sort is happening right now.

3. Everyone Will Die

Another very baseless theory is Thanos will kill every superhero to end this epic-series. But there’s no logic in the same and this, too, is not happening. Will some die? or will all remain intact? Watch the movie to clarify the doubts.

Captain Marvel, Brie Larson recently shared that playing the superhero with a military background has brought about many changes in her life.

“I just feel like in particular, with the strength training and getting to be Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) for a little bit, I feel like it changed me. It made me carry myself differently, more upright for sure and that has helped me move forward for sure. It was great to be able to share that character with the world and see that power can go through the screen to other people as well,” she said.

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” opened in India on Friday. Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson, amongst others, “Avengers: Endgame” is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

