MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Says PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha & Sui Dhaaga Are BJP Sponsored Movies!

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is one of the most popular political figures in India, especially amongst the youth. The firebrand of Maharastra state politics is known for his straightforward and bold statements. Yesterday, while addressing the rally in Panvel, Raj took a dig on Akshay Kumar over his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also questioned the credibility of movies like PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Sui Dhaaga.

During his speech in Panvel, Raj Thackeray tagged movies like PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Sui Dhaaga, as propaganda movies and sponsored one by the ruling party i.e. BJP, which are made to create an illusion of good governance. Also towards the end, he took a sarcastic jibe at Akshay Kumar for asking ‘truly important and loaded’ questions- “Does PM Narendra Modi eat mango? And how does he eats it?”.

Actor Akshay Kumar recently interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the interview, Modi took a dig at Twinkle saying he keeps a close tab on social media and knows about her views on his governance.

“She gets really angry with me, which is good. Since all her anger is focussed at me, your family life must be quite peaceful,” Modi told Akshay of Twinkle.

Twinkle took Modi’s comments in a positive way and tweeted: “I have a rather positive way of looking at this. Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work.”

