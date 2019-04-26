6 Years Of Aashiqui 2: A Movie That Gifted Us Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Memorable Songs & Many Tears!

It’s been 6 years since Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 was released. And little did I remember it changed the way we look at love stories in Bollywood now. Aashiqui 2 gave us Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and most importantly Arijit Singh’s ‘Tum Hi Ho’. One can’t get over the song, no matter how hard you try!

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Shraddha changed her name to Aarohi on Instagram which was her character’s name from the movie. Not just this, she also posted a video of her singing Tum Hi Ho on her Instagram handle.

Palak Muchhal also poster a video paying a tribute to the movie.

Shraddha who is recently shooting for ‘Saaho’ in Mumbai along with Prabhas is having a busy year. She just finished shooting the first schedule of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ in London and will soon start shooting for the second.

Shraddha is running on a very tight schedule. She already has 4 movies in her kitty and shooting back to back. She recently backed off from Saina Nehwal’s biopic amid health issues and Parineeti Chopra stepped in. We hope that she amazes everyone with different avatars in all these movies!

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur has Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt; Malang with Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. Both of the movies are pretty interesting and might carve a way ahead for this talented actor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!