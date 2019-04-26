Varun Dhawan Postpones His Engagement With Natasha Dalal Last Minute? Here’s Why

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s love affair has set the tongues wagging for a long time now. There have been a lot of reports recently that the couple will get married in December this year. However, Varun denied the reports recently and said that he has no plans to get married anytime soon.

Well, Varun’s words might be really true if we go by the recent reports of Deccan Chronicle. As per the latest information regarding the relationship of Varun and Natasha, the couple was all set to get engaged on April 24 i.e the birthday of the actor but it didn’t happen. Reportedly, Dhawan’s were planning to make the day really big and special by announcing Coolie No. 1 and Varun-Natasha’s engagement but the plans were cancelled at last minute and Varun flew out of the country with his ladylove.

An insider has been quoted as saying, “We heard the plan was to announce Coolie No. 1 and bring Varun’s girlfriend Natasha out on the stage as the bahu of the Dhawan family. But there were last-minute changes of plan and Varun flew out of the country for his birthday with his girlfriend.”

Further talking about the reason, the source added, “Varun is very busy right now. He needs to take time off from his schedule and devote time to engagement and wedding. It will all happen in due course.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan’s latest release Kalank proved to be a huge disappointment. Apart from Coolie No. 1, he will be next seen in Remo D’ Souza’s Street Dancer.

