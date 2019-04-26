Bharat Trailer: 10 Reasons Why It’ll Be A Hat-trick Of BLOCKBUSTERS For Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zaffar

Bharat trailer led by Salman Khan was one of the most awaited trailers of this year and is already breaking the records after receiving a great deal of response from across the nation.

Salman Khan’s Bharat has treated all his fans across the nation with the strikingly exciting trailer, which has received appreciation from all the Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, who are all praises for the star. Here are the 10 reasons you can’t get over Bharat Trailer:

1. The use of different locations and sets is making it visually appealing.

2. Salman Khan brings six looks to his audience, which are not to be missed!

3. From the scene where Jawaharlal Nehru passed away, to the scene of him doing stunts on the bike in a circus, to the various dance numbers- all of them are very artfully composed.

4. Disha Patani in the movie is seen in a look which is never seen before, as she is shown having an affair with Salman Khan during his young days in the movie.

5. The trailer shows snapshots of songs like slow motion and ‘Zinda hu main tujhme, tujhme zinda rahunga’ which already looks supremely interesting and the entire song is highly awaited to be watched.

6. The conversation between Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the election office scene in specific is already the talk of the town for its subtle chemistry.

7. Salman Khan is being paired opposite Disha Patani for the very first time in the movie. The duo is a new pair and the audience cannot wait to see them together!

8. The submarine sequence is interesting to look at, levelling up the avatar to a new notch.

9. As the movie is showing a different timeline from 1947 to 2010 there are very different locations and sets which it has been shot at.

10. Throughout the trailer, Salman Khan’s voice-over is very evident which is appealing for the way he has said making the trailer a unique one to be watched for.

Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gave glimpses into the facades of the film.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat‘ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

