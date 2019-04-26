Dabangg 3 Release Date CONFIRMED: Salman Khan Is Clashing With Ranbir Kapoor!

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is finally clashing with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra. A few days back there were rumours of Brahmastra pushing back for Dabangg. But here we are, Salman Khan announcing the clash, posted a photo to his social media accounts.

Salman Khan posted the photo with the caption saying, “Chulbul is back….. #Dabangg3

@aslisona @arbaazkhanofficial@nikhildwivedi25 @prabhudheva @skfilmsofficial.” The photo highlights the badge of Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) and his police uniform.

Salman Khan, as of now, will start promoting his upcoming film Bharat in a couple of days. Our sources recently reported that Brahmastra will not postpone but till then Dabangg 3 coming wasn’t official. It’s all out now and it will be interesting to see whether this clash will happen or not.

Arbaaz Khan is caught up doing multiple things these days. On one hand, he is producing Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer “Dabangg 3“, and on another, he is juggling between a talk show titled “Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan” and “Poison“.

Asked how is he manages to do all these things, he said: “I wouldn’t say this (‘Poison’) was easy but, that project (‘Dabangg 3‘) requires more attention from my side because I am working as an actor and a producer in it. I also look at Salman’s co-ordination and all that.

“While working in Poison, I just need to focus on my character. Whereas, hosting a talk show is like a breeze. I finish shooting each episode of that show in one or two hours, so it’s not such a big thing. But I absolutely agree that ‘Dabangg 3‘ is a big responsibility.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 brings back Salman as Chulbul Pandey. The team recently completed its first leg of shooting in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

