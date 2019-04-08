Not Ranbir Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt, But This Was The Reason Ayan Mukerji Wrote Brahmastra!

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles is all set to be one huge film. The idea for fantasy trilogy Brahmastra is inspired by the Himalayas says, director Ayan Mukerji.

“I would never have written ‘Brahmastra‘, if not for the Himalayas. It was where the idea for the movie – the entire trilogy – came to me, and no other place on earth could have inspired it,” Mukerji shared on Instagram.

He shared this with a photograph in which he is seen atop a peak with the snow-capped Himalayan mountains serving as the perfect backdrop, as well as the context for his post.

“How do I describe what the Himalayas make me feel? I just can’t, because words fall short. Their magnificence and spirituality is something I constantly keep going to, because it makes my soul better. Amongst all my travels in this world, I rate my time in the Himalayas the highest, and amongst all the things I love about India, I feel proudest that we have the Himalayas,” Mukerji added.

He described it as the “home of the Gods”.

“Brahmastra“, produced by Dharma Productions, is releasing this Christmas. Also backed by Fox Star Studios, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles.

The mountains have a special place in Mukerji’s heart. He had shot parts of his “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” partly in Manali, and Kashmir.

