Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: Steady In Some Regions; PICKS UP In South!

The most awaited movie of Marvel Universe Avengers: Endgame released last Friday and it broke all the records of the Box Office. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 still hold the domestic ground strong though. After Avengers: Infinity War created a record for itself, it was time to rewrite the history and The Russo Brothers did it again!

Monday was more than astounding for Avengers: Endgame. Since the time of the release of the movie, it’s doing business of more than 50 plus crores every day. It was expected that on Monday, it might face regular routine drop owing to a partial holiday, but 31 crores despite these factors, are great numbers!

Let’s take a look at the major centers across the country and get a clear picture of advance booking:

MUMBAI:

After witnessing a storming weekend Avengers: Endgame faced an expected drop today with 30-35% filling fast shows for 3D and advanced 3D versions, while 2D versions are still lagging behind with 20-25% shows filling fast.

DELHI-NCR:

The capital city is still going strong with 50-50% filling fast shows for 3D and advanced 3D versions, while 2D versions with 10-15% filling fast.

BENGALURU:

Bengaluru is surprisingly ahead of the major cities, it seems. It is going powerful with 60-65% filling fast for 3D and advanced 3D versions, while 2D is very moderate with just 5-10% filling fast.

HYDERABAD:

The city of Nizams is holding grounds ahead of major centers in the race with 70-75% filling fast for 3D and advanced 3D versions.

PUNE, KOLKATA AND CHENNAI:

Pune has dropped on Monday with 10-15% filling fast for 3D and advanced 3D versions.

Kolkata dropped too with 5-10% filling moderately fast for 3D and advanced 3D versions.

Chennai is still going strong with 40-45% shows filling fast for 3D and advanced 3D versions.

