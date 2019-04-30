Chashni Song Teaser From Bharat: The Sneak-Peak Of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Is Already Giving Us Sugar Rush!

Chashni Song Teaser From Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film is slated to hit on Eid this year on June 5, 2019 and fans can’t wait to see their chemistry yet again on the big screen. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer and first song Slow Motion from the film, and now they have released the teaser of its second song.

The song is titled Chashni which is filmed on Katrina and Salman. From the teaser itself, we are sure that their overwhelming chemistry will be something to look forward. Though the makers haven’t revealed the release date of the song, it might soon release in the coming days.

The song is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and the music is composed by duo Vishal and Shekhar. Check out the teaser here:

Super amazing! Isn’t it?

Do let us know how excited you’ll are for this song in the comments section below.

