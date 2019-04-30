Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 4: Breaks All Frontiers On Monday, Is Excellent!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 4: It is running berserk at the Box Office. Even on Monday it was just phenomenal as 30 crores* more came in. Last year Thugs Of Hindustan had taken a start of over 50 crores and then fallen below the 30 crores mark on the second day itself. Here the Hollywood biggie has scored a hattrick of centuries over the weekend and is still staying over 30 crores on the fourth day, which is remarkable.

This is excellent, yes, but not unexpected since the film was always going to score really high on Monday. After all, the superhero film has been much loved by one and all. Moreover, the advance was quite good as well and the trend is only looking further promising for rest of the week as well.

The film has collected 187.20 crores* already and is in the same lines as what The Jungle Book had collected in its entire lifetime. Now even if the collections stay over the 25 crores mark for rest of the week, around 75 crores more would come in. That would take the film past the 250 crores in just one week, which would be unprecedented (barring Baahubali 2.0).

This one is set to be an All Time Blockbuster now and what needs to be seen is how big does it eventually turn out to be.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

