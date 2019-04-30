Post Inshallah, Another Project For Salman Khan FINALISED? Farhan Akhtar Reaches His Home To Discuss!

Salman Khan is clearly on a roll with back to back projects. After Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif which is releasing in June, the actor is simultaneously working with Sonakshi Sinha for Dabangg 3 and has Inshallah with Alia Bhatt post that. While that wasn’t enough, the actor seems to have all set post these 3 projects and might join hands soon with Farhan Akhtar. Yes, you heard it right!

Recently, there was news of the Akhtar working with Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3, but they both have squashed all rumours as the later wants to be sure about his next projects post the Zero debacle. Now, according to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Salman & Farhan are in talks for a project and are keen on working on it. Moreover, things seem to be quite real as Akhtar even visited Khan’s place to discuss it.

“Farhan came over to Salman Khan’s home and they discussed a film in great length. It is not certain if Farhan will be producing or directing the project but they sounded quite enthusiastic about working together,” revealed a source close to the development.

Now, this sounds really exciting and looks like our Sallu Bhai isn’t bringing a halt to his blockbuster career anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has is currently working with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Toofan, which is the heartfelt tale of a boxer as the former revealed.

