Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Another Historic Day

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: The response to Avengers: Endgame is unparalleled as the film is breaking some serious records even on weekdays. The collections are rocksteady and on the levels which are never seen before.

In the first 5 days, Avengers: Endgame crossed 200 crores mark with all its glory. The collections on 5th day were 26.10 crores net and the total business was 215.80 crores net which was more than the first week business of several Bollywood biggies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju.

On its 6th day which was a national holiday, the film’s collections shoot up and it earned 29-31 crores (net figure) as per the early estimates flowing in. Now that’s historic in its own way because this kind of number for Wed has been never seen before. The total collections of the film are 244.80 – 246.80 crores range which is fantabulous.

Avengers: Endgame will cross 250 crores mark today. The film will also get benefit in its second week because there’s no major release to give it competition at the ticket window.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of MCU, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have embraced the film the world over.

The film has been directed by Russo Brothers.

